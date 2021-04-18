JEE (Main) 2021 April session postponed as Covid cases see record spike

JEE (Main) 2021 April session postponed as Covid cases see record spike2 min read . 10:53 AM IST
- The exam was scheduled to be help on 27, 28 and 30 April
- Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also confirmed the development in a tweet
The next phase of the Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main) has been postponed due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases across the country, said National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.
The revised dates will at least 15 days prior to the exam.
"Looking into the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main) - 2021 April session," the agency said in a statement.
The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.
The students have been advised to visit the official NTA website (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates related to the exams.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also confirmed the development in a tweet.
"Given the current Covid-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry's and my prime concerns right now," Pokhriyal wrote.
The decision was taken after several candidates and parents requested the postponement.
Speculations were earlier being raised about the deferment of class 12 exams by the CBSE and state boards having a cascading effect on the schedule of the JEE (Main), JEE (Advance) and NEET.
The Union health ministry on Thursday postponed the NEET (PG) exams for admission to masters’ programmes in most private and government medical colleges, three days ahead of the scheduled date.
The admissions to various Under Graduate (UG) programmes of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (West Bengal) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs - excluding IITs) are made on the basis of ranks/merit secured by the candidates in JEE (Main) conducted by NTA.
