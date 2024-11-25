Delhi-NCR school reopening: Will physical classes start on Tuesday amid ‘poor’ AQI after SC push? Here’s what we know

  • The physical classes have been suspended in the Delhi-NCR for more than a week now due to hazardous air quality.

Published25 Nov 2024, 09:26 PM IST
The air quality slightly improved in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, but schools in this region are expected to remain closed for physical classes on Tuesday, November 26, as no further notices have been issued by the respective authorities in the region regarding the reopening of the educational institutions.

The physical classes have been suspended in the Delhi-NCR — Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad — for more than a week now due to severe air pollution.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR air pollution: SC asks CAQM to consider reopening schools

GRAP-IV rules

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider relaxing norms under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV for educational institutions, observing that many students could not get mid-day meals, attend online classes, or have access access to air purifiers.

Last week, GRAP-IV was imposed in the national capital after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 450 mark, and the apex court had said that the curbs can't be eased without its approval.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih made it clear that it is leaving it to the Commission to decide to what extent the norms applicable in GRAP III and GRAP-IV as of today can be either relaxed or exceptions can be carved out.

 

Also Read | Can the World Unite to End the Plastic Pollution Crisis?

The Commission has been directed to make a decision on this issue by Monday or latest by Tuesday morning so that it can be implemented from Wednesday.

The matter is scheduled to come up before the top court again on November 28.

Delhi AQI

Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Monday, according to the latest CPCB data.

At 9 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 pm on Sunday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, 15 of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI in the 'very poor' category. Shadipur had the worst AQI with a reading of 353.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Delhi-NCR school reopening: Will physical classes start on Tuesday amid 'poor' AQI after SC push? Here's what we know

      Popular in Education

