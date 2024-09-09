Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Mondayrejected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's claim that the best-performing states are being denied funds by the Centre under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for refusing to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Accusing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister of trying to pit states against each other to make a point about the non-implementation of the new NEP, the Union Education Minister said,"Healthy competition amongst the states is always welcome in a democracy. However, pitting states against each other to make a point, goes against the spirit of the Constitution and the value of a unified India. NEP 2020 was formulated through wide range of consultations and has the collective wisdom of the people of India.”

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Pradhan questioned Stalin’s “principled” opposition to NEP.

“Are you opposing education in mother tongue including Tamil? Are you opposing the conduct of exams in Indian languages including Tamil? Are you opposing the creation of textbooks and content in Indian languages including Tamil? Are you opposed to the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of NEP?,” the Union Education Minister posted.

Pradhan further asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to prioritise the interests of the students of Tamil Nadu over his (Stalin) political gains and implement the NEP.

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister criticized the Modi government in the Centre, alleging that it has denied funds to the state under a Central school education scheme for refusing to implement the NEP 2020.

