ARIIA rankings: IIT Madras most innovative institution in India

NEW DELHI : IIT Madras has obtained the top rank in the Institute of National Importance index under the ARIIA ranking 2020, Union government said Tuesday, taking a note of its contribution in promoting entrepreneurial eco-system and focus on academic, applied research.

IIT-Madras is followed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and IIT-Kharagpur, have obtained rank 4 and 5 respectively.

“IIT Madras excelled in ARIIA owning to its strong entrepreneurial eco-system that encourages students to become job-generators. The IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IIT MIC) in the IITM Research Park is India’s leading deep-technology start-up hub with Innovation and Impact as key differentiators/drivers," the institute said. Some 674 institutions and universities in both public and private space were evaluated under various parameters. IIT MIC has incubated over 200 deep tech start-ups till June 2020 and have attracted venture capital and angel investors funding to the tune of $235 million.

While IIT MIC handles the start-ups, there are other innovation platforms for students even before they graduate. They include a pre-incubator, a center for innovation (CFI), which provides a platform to the students to ‘walk in with an idea and walk out with a product’, and another centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship that grooms aspiring entrepreneurs.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the ranking aims to acknowledge the efforts of institutes, which are coming up with innovations and bridging the gap between industry and academia.

Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu in his speech said that India’s higher education system need to play the role of an enabler to drive “innovation and start-up ecosystem" and asked the higher educational institutions to focus on research and come up with innovations to “solve farmers problems".

Among various sub categories, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai got the top position under government and government aided universities, and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar was adjudged best under private or self-financed universities.

