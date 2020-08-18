ARIIA rankings: IIT Madras most innovative institution in India

“IIT Madras excelled in ARIIA owning to its strong entrepreneurial eco-system that encourages students to become job-generators. The IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IIT MIC) in the IITM Research Park is India’s leading deep-technology start-up hub with Innovation and Impact as key differentiators/drivers," the institute said. Some 674 institutions and universities in both public and private space were evaluated under various parameters. IIT MIC has incubated over 200 deep tech start-ups till June 2020 and have attracted venture capital and angel investors funding to the tune of $235 million.