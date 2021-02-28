Army recruitment exam cancelled pan-India after paper found leaked

The Army has cancelled an examination for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel after paper was found to have been leaked, officials said on Sunday.

They further said that at least three people have been arrested from Baramati, Pune, in connection with Army exam paper leak.

"The Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates," an official said.

Based on a proactive joint operation with local police at Pune, a case of possible leakage of question paper prepared for Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) was reported last night, the official added.

Further investigations are underway, officials s

The eligibility for the general duty category in the Army entails SSLC/Matric with 45% marks in aggregate, (All Arms) and 32% in each subject. No percentage required if higher qualification, then only pass in Matric i.e 10+2 and above. Ae criteria: 17½ - 21 years

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has notified as many as 90 vacancies for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 for the July session.

Online applications are now open for 12th pass candidates, who have cleared their 10+2 exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and fulfil the eligibility criteria. Apply before the last date, the online application process for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 will end on March 2, 2021

