Army recruitment exam paper leak: Three, including two ex-army personnel, held

Three people, including two ex-army personnel, have been arrested in Pune for allegedly promising to leak examination papers of Indian Army's general duty personnel exam, according to officials.

Based on a proactive joint operation with local police, a case of possible leakage of question paper prepared for Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) was reported last night, an official had earlier said.

In a joint operation on Sunday, officials of Military Intelligence of Indian Army and Crime branch unit of Pune city police have busted the racket, according to news agency ANI.

Three accused including two ex-army personnel namely Ali Akhtar and Mahendra Sonavane were arrested by police in the case. The third accused has been identified as Azad Khan, ANI reported.

According to a complaint received by the police, the accused were about to leak the exam papers of the Indian Army Relation recruitment exam being held in Pune on Sunday.

The police said that the accused had promised recruitment in the Army to those appearing for exams and had asked them to pay ₹2 lakhs to ₹3 lakhs for leaked paper.

The Pune Police said that some candidates had already paid ₹1 lakh as an advance amount and the remaining ₹1 lakh was supposed to be paid after the recruitment.

According to the Police, the ex-army men were running the recruitment racket while Azad Khan who was working as a civil defence cook at the Bombay Sappers Unit of the Indian army was coordinating with them.

A case has been registered against all three accused under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.

"The Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates," an official said.

The eligibility for the general duty category in the Army entails SSLC/Matric with 45% marks in aggregate, (All Arms) and 32% in each subject. No percentage required if higher qualification, then only pass in Matric i.e 10+2 and above. Ae criteria: 17½ - 21 years.

