Army Training Command ties up with Amity University to open Centre of Excellence

New Delhi: The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) of the Indian Army has joined hands with Amity University to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for studies in engineering and technology.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, the Army would “sponsor officers to undergo on-campus and off-campus educational programmes". Besides, there would be collaborative research in areas of mutual interest like “Physical Sciences, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, and Social Sciences". Besides, the faculty and experts exchange will happen between both the organisation boost research and innovation, the university said.

The centre will also focus on emerging areas of science and technology, including “information warfare or security, wireless communication, robotics, automation, surveillance, underwater acoustics and communication, chemical storage, handling, transport, and disposal" Besides areas like environment and energy system technologies, supply chain management will also get attention.

Indian forces need to adapt new technologies and therefore best of talent from military and civil should come together to create a robust system, army authorities said.

Before the ARTRAC tie-up, Amity had in September partnered Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to roll out a niche defence technology course to augment human resource pool in the sector and create talent to build start-ups.

“India needs to develop its ecosystem for defense research and has launched several schemes to fund start-ups. Students after completion of this program can make their own R&D startup (As well). The aim is to fight the next war with our weapons," H.B Srivastava, director general-technology management, DRDO, which is the premier R&D wing of the defence ministry had said last month.

India is striving to augment self-reliance in defence technology including missiles, fighter aircraft, drones, naval systems, combat vehicles, radars, sonars, higher energy materials and directed energy systems etc.

