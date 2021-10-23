Army Training Command ties up with Amity University to open Centre of Excellence

“India needs to develop its ecosystem for defense research and has launched several schemes to fund start-ups. Students after completion of this program can make their own R&D startup (As well). The aim is to fight the next war with our weapons," H.B Srivastava, director general-technology management, DRDO, which is the premier R&D wing of the defence ministry had said last month.

