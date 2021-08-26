Byju's has introduced a new feature on its platform for after-school online tutoring programmes. The new feature is called 'two-teacher' and is aimed at supplementing education as students have resumed physical classes.

According to Byju's, the 'two-teacher' feature will offer after-school online tutoring programme.

The new two-teacher offering will be made available as a separate offering at about ₹2,500 per month. Under this new programme, students will be taught by one expert teacher who uses strong visuals and storytelling to explain topics in-depth to ensure conceptual clarity. There will also be a second teacher who will solve doubts, paying individual attention and making the sessions interactive and engaging.

Byju's Chief Operating Officer Mrinal Mohit stated, "Byju's Classes 'Two Teacher Model' is a one-of-its-kind offering in the Indian online tuition segment, and is a key milestone in our mission to redefine the classrooms of tomorrow. It provides students access to the best teachers along with live and interactive instant doubt resolutions that closely simulate the offline classroom environment."

Mohit further claimed that the immersive learning experience will aid in effective learning for students anywhere as well as help solve delivery of quality education at scale.

In order to accommodate the regular school schedule, Byju's Classes will be conducted in small batches and students will be able to choose weekday/weekend batches.

"This product is right now launched for class 4 to 10 for math and science, and we aspire to get very good traction for this product, we expect very good acceptance of this product this year," he said.

The Edtech company has claimed that a research conducted on students across the country, has helped establish that having two teachers in a class leads can benefit the learning experience.

"The Byju's Classes interface has been designed to offer real-time support to enhance the online learning experience. It is optimised for low bandwidth networks too. With a maximum of 25 students per class, the interface also provides student-to-teacher and student-to-student interaction, white-board mode, focus mode, raise-hand functionality much like a physical classroom," Mohit explained.

With the help of Byju's Classes student's will get help with regular homework and practice after class on its app. The platform also aims to provide monthly report cards, regular progress updates and even conduct Parent Teacher Meetings.

The platform claims students will be assigned a mentor who will also provide assignments, monthly evaluations, and progress reports.

With inputs from PTI

