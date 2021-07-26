As several states reopened schools on Monday, the union education ministry has decided to seek a progress report on the vaccination of teachers and meet state authorities to make the process smooth and safe.

The education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will meet state education ministers and bureaucrats in charge of school, higher education, technical education and vocational education ministers in August, at least two government officials said.

Pradhan, who has asked his senior officials in the ministry to talk to states on the subject before he meets is likely to take a review of the situation himself “to help states achieve the required speed on vaccination of teachers and handhold them wherever necessary".

Schools and colleges in various states reopened in a staggered way. While Karnataka reopened colleges and varsities partly, allowed hostels to reopen from Monday, states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Punjab opened physical classes albeit for the secondary and senior secondary level students.

But none of these states have taken a call on opening primary level students as vaccination for kids below 12 year old are far away. While some covid vaccines are at a later state of trials for students aged 12 and above.

Vaccination of students and teachers have been a key issues in parts of India including in Delhi where the government believes that without vaccination schools should not reopen.

In fact, UN education body UNESCO had earlier this month asked countries to vaccinate teachers on a priority and have said protection of teachers is essential for schools to reopen safely. But just “21 out of 197 countries -- accounting for 18 million primary and secondary teachers—prioritize teachers in the first phase of vaccination efforts. Another 37 countries include teachers as a priority group for the 2nd phase of vaccinations."

Meanwhile 57 countries do not prioritize teachers at all whom are expected to be vaccinated within the general population after “priority groups". This accounts for 19 million primary and secondary teachers, Unesco said in its website.In India, Unesco said some regions have prioritised teachers' vaccination and not as a country.

“The states will be asked to share data on teachers’ vaccination but let me tell that we are not in confrontation with states. For education, states and centre are partners and we want a smooth functioning," said the second official.

Education minister Pradhan said he is reviewing the situation on all aspect of the education sector and on 29 July prime minister Narendra Modi will speak in an event on new education policy, the progress made so far, a year after the union caninet approved the NEP and its way forward.

“The NEP, 2020 is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29th July, on the completion of 1 year of reforms under the NEP, PM Modi will address the nation," the minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.