As states reopen schools, centre to seek a report on teachers’ vaccination

In fact, UN education body UNESCO had earlier this month asked countries to vaccinate teachers on a priority and have said protection of teachers is essential for schools to reopen safely. But just “21 out of 197 countries -- accounting for 18 million primary and secondary teachers—prioritize teachers in the first phase of vaccination efforts. Another 37 countries include teachers as a priority group for the 2nd phase of vaccinations."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}