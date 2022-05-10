Ashoka University, Max Healthcare sign MoU to study complex diseases. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The collaboration aims to build a joint research program on genome analysis and data analysis that will include AI, ML and deep learning of various genetic and life-style diseases
Ashoka University on Tuesday has entered into a MoU with Max Healthcare Institute to initiate long-term, high-quality research collaborations. The collaboration aims to build a joint research program on genome analysis and data analysis that will include AI, ML and deep learning of various genetic and life-style diseases. This is the first-of-its kind project undertaken by both institutions.
As part of this engagement, Max Healthcare will provide its expertise in clinical research in human subjects and will serve as the clinical center for data and/or sample collection from individuals who would agree and give their written consent to volunteer to share their data for the purpose of research studies.
Meanwhile, Ashoka University will provide its expertise in data analysis, biomedical research and public health expertise in data collection, data analysis and sharing in research. It will further ensure access to network of scientists, academicians, data analysts, public health experts, students, clinical data, equipment technology platforms, core facilities etc. and engagement with relevant industries, start-ups, innovation centers and other relevant Indian institutions for accelerating joint research initiatives.
On signing the MoU, Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, “This is a critical milestone for Ashoka. As a University committed to health research as one of its major focus areas, this collaborative agreement which will enable research with clinicians and the opportunity to train large number of people to help the nation to systematically support healthcare is an exciting step forward. With excellent academic programmes at various levels at Ashoka, I am confident that our collaboration with the Max Healthcare will further strengthen research, education and training in health science research at Ashoka."
On the other hand, Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, said, “There is a lot to discover in the field of genetic and lifestyle diseases. With the coming of data science and genomics, it has the potential to provide efficient, cost effective solutions and transform the way we look at modern medicine today. It will open immense opportunities in research under this collaboration with Ashoka University which is aiming to solve important scientific problems."