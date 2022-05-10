Ashoka University, Max Healthcare sign MoU to study complex diseases. Read here

On signing the MoU, Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, “This is a critical milestone for Ashoka. As a University committed to health research as one of its major focus areas, this collaborative agreement which will enable research with clinicians and the opportunity to train large number of people to help the nation to systematically support healthcare is an exciting step forward. With excellent academic programmes at various levels at Ashoka, I am confident that our collaboration with the Max Healthcare will further strengthen research, education and training in health science research at Ashoka."