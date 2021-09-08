Ashoka University to raise 1.5K crore for expansion

The 1.8-million sq. ft new campus will be built in three phases of two years each. “Last decade, it was about starting Ashoka and this decade it will be about building and expanding Ashoka," Dhawan said in an interview. “We are well placed to take up the next phase of growth for Ashoka University. This second campus and the funds we are raising shall be utilized to make Ashoka diverse from largely a liberal arts university by adding new-age science and deep-tech wings, departments and research and development labs. This will also allow us to double our student and faculty capacity over time," he said.