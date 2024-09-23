Assam heatwave: Schools in Kamrup Metro to stay closed for 4 days, timings changed as mercury soars — check details

  • The district elementary education officer has said various incidents of ill-health and fainting of students have been reported from multiple schools due to excessive heat and dehydration.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Last week, school timings in the Kamrup Metropolitan area, Cachar, Barpeta and several other districts were changed as the districts reeled under sweltering heat. (ANI Photo)
Last week, school timings in the Kamrup Metropolitan area, Cachar, Barpeta and several other districts were changed as the districts reeled under sweltering heat. (ANI Photo)

Due to excessive heat and rising temperature, all schools in Kamrup (Metro) district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, have been ordered to remain closed for four days from September 24 to 27.

The district elementary education officer (DEEO) on Monday said various incidents of ill-health and fainting of students have been reported due to excessive heat and dehydration from multiple schools.

“...it has been decided that all Govt/Provincialized/Private schools functioning under Kamrup Metro district are to remain closed from 24th to 27th September 2024 due to excessive heat and rising temperature,” the DEEO said in an official order.

 

On Sunday, the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius which was 5.9 notches above the normal. The minimum temperature was also 3.8 notches above the normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

Further, the DEEO said that this decision had been taken in order to safeguard the students from the ill effects of exposure to excessive heat.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre predicted that Guwahati will generally remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the next two to three days.

Last week, school timings in the Kamrup Metropolitan area, Cachar, Barpeta and several other districts were changed as the districts reeled under sweltering heat.

The DEEO order, dated September 20, had stated that school hours would start early and end accordingly.

 

“It is for general information to all principal/headmaster/headteachers of private schools of Dibrugarh district affiliated with AHSEC/SEBA/ICSE/CBSE that due to the ongoing heatwave in the district, in due consultation with the district commissioner, following guidelines are to be observed by schools to combat the ill-effects of heatwave till further notice,” it had said.

On Friday, the Assam government had issued new guidelines, including school hours, for safeguarding students health amid the heatwave-like situation in the state.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 07:46 PM IST
