The SEBA HSLC result has declared in offline and online modes was declared today around 10 am.

A total of 4,31,132 candidates appeared for both examinations this year for the The High School Leaving Certificate and Assam High Madrassa Examination, 2022 which were conducted at 903 centres across the state. For HSLC 4,19,887 candidates including 1,95,181 male and 2,24,706 female candidates took the examination which was conducted in offline mode. A total of 405582 candidates appeared for HSLC final exam in Assam, of whom 229131 or 56.49% have passed.

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur has topped the exam with 597 marks.

For the AHM examination, a total of 11,245 students including 4,199 male and 7,046 female candidates appeared. The Assam HSLC exams were offline from 15 to 31 March 2022. The exams were conducted in offline mode in two shifts.

The Assam High School Leaving Certificate/ Assam High Madrassa Examination, 2022 result will be declared at the following websites

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Class X result 2022: How to check

Visit the SEBA Assam official website - sebaonline.info.

On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ tab, given in the primary navigation. A new page will open on your screen.

Now, click on the HSLC result 2022 link.

Submit your roll number and captcha code in the space provided.

Your Assam Board 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

Check all the details mentioned in the online result carefully and keep it safe for reference.