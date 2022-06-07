Assam HSLC 10th result declared: How to check and download

A total of 4,31,132 candidates appeared for both examinations this year for the The High School Leaving Certificate and Assam High Madrassa Examination, 2022 which were conducted at 903 centres across the state. For HSLC 4,19,887 candidates including 1,95,181 male and 2,24,706 female candidates took the examination which was conducted in offline mode. A total of 405582 candidates appeared for HSLC final exam in Assam, of whom 229131 or 56.49% have passed.