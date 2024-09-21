Assam news: School timings change in Dibrugarh, Kamrup amid heatwaves, govt issues guidelines

Assam news: A government issued guidelines for schools in the Dibrugarh district. It said, “School hours may start early and end accordingly. Classes may begin from 8.00 AM onwards.”

21 Sep 2024
Assam news: School hours may start early and end accordingly. Classes may begin from 8.00 AM onwards., stated the order.
Assam news: School hours may start early and end accordingly. Classes may begin from 8.00 AM onwards., stated the order.

A circular issued by the Assam government announced change in timings of all government and private schools in the Dibrugarh district starting Saturday, September 21. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing heatwave in the district.

The order signed by the Inspector of Schools cum District Elementary Education Officer, Dibrugarh, stated that schools should follow the mentioned guidelines "to combat the ill-effects of heatwave till further notice".

“It is for general information to all Principal/Head Master/Head Teacher of Private/State/Central schools of Dibrugarh district affiliated with AHSEC/SEBA/ICSE/CBSE that due to ongoing heatwave in Dibrugarh district, in due consultation with The District Commissioner, Dibrugarh the following guidelines are to be observed by schools to combat the ill-effects of heatwave till further notice,” stated the order shared by news agency ANI on Saturday.

What did the order say?

1. School hours may start early and end accordingly. Classes may begin from 8.00 AM onwards.

2. School assemblies can be held inside the class and the duration can be reduced

3. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties and could wear sandals if they were uncomfortable in shoes.

4. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged.

School timings in Kamrup

According to local reports, school timings have also been changed in the Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam.

