Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 released: Here's how to download

Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 released: Here's how to download1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
- Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 for PST and PET has been released to fill as many as 2450 constable positions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The admit cards for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) has been released by Assam's State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) for the post of Commando. The drive is being conducted to 2450 constable positions in the newly formed Assam Commando Battalion. To download, the aspirants can the official website State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam Guwahati at www.slprbassam.in.
The admit cards for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) has been released by Assam's State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) for the post of Commando. The drive is being conducted to 2450 constable positions in the newly formed Assam Commando Battalion. To download, the aspirants can the official website State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam Guwahati at www.slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022: Know how to download
Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022: Know how to download
Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in
On the homepage click, ‘ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD PORTAL’ tab
A new window will be displayed on the screen
Key in your credential's and log in
your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!