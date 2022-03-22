Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 released: Here's how to download

Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 released: Here's how to download

The drive is being conducted to 2450 constable positions in the newly formed Assam Commando Battalion 
1 min read . 04:39 PM IST Livemint

  • Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 for PST and PET has been released to fill as many as 2450 constable positions

The admit cards for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) has been released by Assam's State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) for the post of Commando. The drive is being conducted to 2450 constable positions in the newly formed Assam Commando Battalion. To download, the aspirants can the official website State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam Guwahati at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

On the homepage click, ‘ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD PORTAL’ tab

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credential's and log in

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

