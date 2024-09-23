Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Admit card OUT on slprbassam.in. Know steps to download and more details here

  • Assam Police Recruitment 2024: The Assam Police has released the admit card for the Constable PST and PET on September 23. The tests are scheduled to start on October 3, 2024, and admit cards can be downloaded from the SLPRB website.

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Admit card released
Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Admit card released

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: The admit card for the Assam Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has been released today i.e. September 23. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. slprbassam.in.

 

The information was shared by Assam Police on their social media platform X. It wrote, “Attention! The PST & PET for Assam Police Recruitment starts on 03-10-24. Admit Cards can be downloaded from the SLPRB website that is online from today.” The PST and PET will start with effect from October 3.

According to the official notification, The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts mentioned above where the PET consists of 3200 mtrs & 1600 mtrs race for Male and Female respectively. It added, “Candidates will have to appear for their PST & PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards.”

Here's how to download Assam Police Recruitment Admit card

Visit the official website i.e. slprbassam.in

Click on the ‘Download Admit cards for PST and PET’

Then click on ‘E- ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL STANDARD TEST (PST) & PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) IN PURSUANCE OF NOTICE ISSUED VIDE NO. SLPRB/REC/CONST (AB & UB)/617/2023/254 DATED 19-09-2024’

Now, enter your Phone No. / Application ID and Date of birth to login.

Your Assam Police Recruitment 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download your hall ticket and take a printout.

“Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com,” the official notification stated.

