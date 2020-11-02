Assam schools reopen today: Odd-even system and other guidelines here

After being shut for over seven months in view of the coronavirus pandemic, schools in Assam reopened from today. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the education department to take utmost care and strictly observe Covid-19 protocols. The SOP has asked the school authorities to follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus. The state government said that students of Class 6 and above can attend school, but only after consent from their parents.

Here is all you need to know about schools reopening in Assam amid coronavirus:

1) Classroom teaching will start from today (November 2) for the students of class 6 and above.

2) To minimise the risk, schools will follow an odd-even system. The education department has decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

3) Likewise, college students of first, third and fifth semesters will have classes for two, three and four days respectively every week. Classes will start in two phases and each phase can have a maximum of 25 students.

4) The classes will start early in the morning, a proper gap between classroom timings of two groups of students will be maintained.

5) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal issued instructions for extensively using audio- visual tools and other attractive methods such as storytelling in the first month to get students back to the mould of formal education, according to an official release.

6) He instructed the department to provide iron and folic acid tablets to students for boosting their immunity along with holding yoga classes and conducting regular health screenings of pupils.

Meanwhile, Assam reported one death due to coronavirus on Sunday, and registered 166 new cases, its lowest tally of daily infections since June, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 931 persons with the latest fatality, and the total number of cases rose to 2,06,517.





