Arizona State University (ASU), a leading US varsity, is ready to partner with half a dozen Indian universities to offer joint degrees, make twining arrangements, and share its vast faculty and research resources.

The first such tie-up is happening with the 25-year-old NorthCap University (NCU), formerly ITM University, in Haryana and is being executed through US education consulting firm Cintana Education.

The move could bring down the cost of education for those looking to study in the US as part of the course can be offered at the Indian partner university.

“This partnership with the NorthCap is unprecedented. We’re sharing syllabus. We are sharing our expertise in online learning. We are sharing our 15 years of research trajectory. Right now, we are contemplating dual degrees," Julia Rosen, vice president of global academic initiatives at ASU, said in a video interview.

Douglas L. Becker, founder of Cintana, said his firm will be the implementation partner of this collaboration. The model is based on scale and will be done in an affordable manner. “We are going to do this all over India with five to six universities," Becker said.

They are looking at different countries and designing the implementation strategy for ASU, he said.

Becker said the collaboration is not about degrees alone, but also about a comprehensive partnership in multiple areas. Through such partnerships, ASU will also allow the useof its content and curriculum and provide access toits faculty.

Cintana’s role is to “build this strategy…and select these trustworthy partners", he added.

