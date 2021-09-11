Atal Innovation Mission launches Space Challenge for Indian school students

Under the Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) initiative, schools receive a grant for setting up such labs to encourage students to give shape to their ideas and come up with innovative experiments on their own in these laboratories. These tinkering labs are equipped with “do it yourself" kits and instruments related to science, electronics, robotics, sensors, 3D printers and computers, along with infrastructure such as meeting rooms and a video-conferencing facilities.

