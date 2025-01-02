Obtaining an Australia student visa could get a little more difficult, as the country's Home Ministry has now added a new document to the checklist, without which student visa applications would be considered invalid. Starting January 1, 2025, Australia will require all onshore student visa applicants to submit a Confirmation of Enrollment (CoE) letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Confirmation of Enrolment is an official document that confirms a student’s enrollment in an Australian varsity along with other admission details.

What was the earlier rule in Australia? Earlier, students were required to submit only a Letter of Offer while applying for a student visa. Under the new rule, students would now have to submit a Confirmation of Enrollment.

How will CoE impact Australia student visa applications? Student visa applications lodged within Australia without a CoE will be considered invalid. The new rules would impact only those applications which have been submitted on or after January 1, 2025. Applications submitted before this date using a Letter of Offer will not be affected.

“Not providing a CoE at the time of application will make an application invalid. Visa decision makers cannot assess an invalid application. An associated Bridging visa cannot be granted where the substantive visa application is not valid," states the Home Ministry's latest notice.

How is Letter of Offer different from Confirmation of Enrollment? A Letter of Offer is an official document issued by an Australian university having details such as the course in which the student has been offered an admission. This letter outlines the terms of acceptance, including course details and tuition fees.

Meanwhile, a CoE is a letter issued by the university after a student has accepted their offer of admission and paid their tuition fee deposit.

"Providing a CoE at time of visa application demonstrates a stronger commitment by the student to study at that institution. This will increase certainty for Australia’s international education sector," read Australia Department of Home Affair's notice.

