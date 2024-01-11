Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration: Several states cancel school, declare public holiday on January 22. Details here
The Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh Thursday declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
NEW DELHI : The Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh Thursday declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!