Azim Premji Foundation offers scholarship to underprivileged girls: Last date, how to apply, eligibility, grant amount

Azim Premji Foundation is offering scholarships in FY25-26 to underprivileged girl students pursuing their first undergraduate degrees and diploma courses.
In a detailed statement on its official website, the foundation said that students who wish to apply for the scholarship can do so via the website here — azimpremjifoundation.org.
All students applying for the scholarship must have passed their Class 10th and Class 12th board exams from a government school or college in any eligible Indian states or Union Territories (UTs).
The student must have taken admission for the first year of college for academic year 2025-26, in a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course.
The course must be of two to five years duration at an accredited government or private college or university, anywhere in India.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the Azim Premji Foundation's scholarship online:
