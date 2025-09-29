Azim Premji Foundation offers scholarship to underprivileged girls: Last date, how to apply, eligibility, grant amount

Azim Premji Foundation is offering scholarships in FY25-26 to underprivileged girl students pursuing their first undergraduate degrees and diploma courses.

In a detailed statement on its official website, the foundation said that students who wish to apply for the scholarship can do so via the website here — azimpremjifoundation.org.

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship: Top things to know All applications are online via the official website and must be completed by September 30, 2025.

The grant amount is for an annual scholarship of ₹ 30,000 to be awarded to girl students from disadvantaged background, pursuing college education.

30,000 to be awarded to girl students from disadvantaged background, pursuing college education. The scholarship will be for the full duration of the students' first undergraduate degree or diploma course.

All applications will be reviewed from October 2025 to March 2026.

Students can check the official website for candidate details and other other relevant notifications.

What is the eligibility criteria? All students applying for the scholarship must have passed their Class 10th and Class 12th board exams from a government school or college in any eligible Indian states or Union Territories (UTs).

The student must have taken admission for the first year of college for academic year 2025-26, in a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course.

The course must be of two to five years duration at an accredited government or private college or university, anywhere in India.

How to register for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the Azim Premji Foundation's scholarship online:

Students can visit the official website azimpremjifoundation.org to apply.

Click on Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 link on the home page, which will direct you to the registration page.

Once you have registered, fill the form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

You can print a hard copy of the page for future reference or save it as a PDF.