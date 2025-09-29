Subscribe

Azim Premji Foundation offers scholarship to underprivileged girls: Last date, how to apply, eligibility, grant amount

Azim Premji Foundation offers 30,000 worth scholarships to underprivileged girls for undergraduate degrees and diploma courses. Check when is the last date to apply, where and how to apply, eligibility criteria, and more.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Sep 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Represetative photo: Class 12 students celebrate after their CBSE board exam results in May 2025. The Azim Premji Foundation's scholarship is for girl students pursuing their first undergraduate degree or diploma.
Represetative photo: Class 12 students celebrate after their CBSE board exam results in May 2025. The Azim Premji Foundation's scholarship is for girl students pursuing their first undergraduate degree or diploma. (PTI Photo / Shahbaz Khan / File )

Azim Premji Foundation is offering scholarships in FY25-26 to underprivileged girl students pursuing their first undergraduate degrees and diploma courses.

Advertisement

In a detailed statement on its official website, the foundation said that students who wish to apply for the scholarship can do so via the website here — azimpremjifoundation.org.

Also Read | Radhika Gupta congratulates Zoho, wishes for more ‘world class Indian brands’

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship: Top things to know

  • All applications are online via the official website and must be completed by September 30, 2025.
  • The grant amount is for an annual scholarship of 30,000 to be awarded to girl students from disadvantaged background, pursuing college education.
  • The scholarship will be for the full duration of the students' first undergraduate degree or diploma course.
  • All applications will be reviewed from October 2025 to March 2026.
  • Students can check the official website for candidate details and other other relevant notifications.

Advertisement
Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Durga Puja on September 29?

What is the eligibility criteria?

All students applying for the scholarship must have passed their Class 10th and Class 12th board exams from a government school or college in any eligible Indian states or Union Territories (UTs).

The student must have taken admission for the first year of college for academic year 2025-26, in a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course.

The course must be of two to five years duration at an accredited government or private college or university, anywhere in India.

Also Read | Gold in your city: Check gold rate today Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on September 29

How to register for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the Azim Premji Foundation's scholarship online:

  • Students can visit the official website azimpremjifoundation.org to apply.
  • Click on Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 link on the home page, which will direct you to the registration page.
  • Once you have registered, fill the form and pay the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • You can print a hard copy of the page for future reference or save it as a PDF.

Advertisement
 
 
Education
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationNewsAzim Premji Foundation offers scholarship to underprivileged girls: Last date, how to apply, eligibility, grant amount
Read Next Story