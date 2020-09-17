B-School placements at 8-year high despite covid-19 disruptions

“The number could have been much higher this time provided that the pandemic was not there. Still an improvement than last year is a positive sign," said a government official who declined to be named. "There were reports of companies not honouring some offers initially, but it seems the institutions and students did find replacement offers – the salary must have got compromised a bit though. While the situation in leading B-Schools were as per the trend, it may not be same for across the table and some dependent on local industrial clusters may have got impacted."