B-schools face a moment of reckoning

Bansal is in the middle of an online pre-orientation. Classes are expected to start soon, online again. The e-experience isn’t something most students would have bargained for. Bansal, nevertheless, hoped that by the end of the course in 2022, she would pick up skills that would polish her into a better professional. She expects to be offered a job with an annual salary package of ₹17-18 lakh, more than three times what she was drawing in her last stint, as a brand executive in an e-commerce firm.