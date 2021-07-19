Banks, employers, govt can now access your vocational education info

“A central skill repository will provide a permanent, safe and authentic record of all the skill certificates stored digitally...A digitally stored skill certificate in this repository will be legally at a par with the original," the Union government said, according to an official document reviewed by Mint. The repository being established will be hosted by DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of the ministry of electronics and information technology under the Digital India Corporation (DIC). All the bodies that award NCVET skill certificates and offer short-term and long-term education will integrate with this repository to digitally store the certificates issued by them.

