Bar Council of India (BCI) has notified that the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (AIBE-18 2023) has been scheduled to be held on 29th October 2023. The Council has started the registration process for All India Bar Examination-XVIII (AIBE-18 2023) on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can go through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to apply online is till September 30, 2023. The last date of correction in registration form is October 10, 2023. The direct link to apply is available here. To apply online, follow the steps given below.

How to apply for AIBE-18 2023

Go to the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE XVIII 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will release on October 20, 2023 and the All India Bar Examination will be conducted on October 29, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIBE.