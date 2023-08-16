Bar Council of India (BCI) has notified that the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (AIBE-18 2023) has been scheduled to be held on 29th October 2023. The Council has started the registration process for All India Bar Examination-XVIII (AIBE-18 2023) on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can go through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to apply online is till September 30, 2023. The last date of correction in registration form is October 10, 2023. The direct link to apply is available here. To apply online, follow the steps given below.

