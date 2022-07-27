Pratima Tiwari, a 17-year-old girl who is battling cancer, has cleared Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 examination, scoring 97.75 per cent. A resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Pratima Tiwari covered her syllabus while undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital.

While she did not have a consistent schedule to cover her Class 12 syllabus due to frequent visits to the hospital for her cancer treatment, Pratima Tiwari says she read whenever she could and with full concentration.

Pratima Tiwari said, "I didn't have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness & hospital visits. However much I could read, I read with full concentration..."

"My aim is to become a doctor."

Pratima Tiwari was diagnosed with Acute Minor Leukemia in August. Despite the cancer diagnosis, Pratima Tiwari did not surrender. She read in between her hospital schedules.

According to The Times of India, her school allowed and arranged for her to take the CISCE Class 12 exam in Gurugram where she has been admitted to a hospital.

Her school had also arranged for her to take her mid-term exams from the hospital.

ABANDONED BY FATHER, GIRL SCORES 99.4% IN CLASS 10

Sreeja, a Class 10 student from Bihar, scored 99.4 per cent. But her story isn't an easy one. Sreeja was abandoned by her father after she lost her mother. Since she was abandoned, Sreeja was brought up by her grandparents.

Her story was shared by BJP MP Varun Gandhi on his Twitter handle. In the video, Sreeja's grandmother is heard saying that her father left her after her mother died and never returned.

"Now seeing her Class 10 results, he might be regretting it," she said.

“I brought her up and he (girl's father who abandoned her) should regret his decision. Today, I am pleased and lucky that such a talented girl belongs to my daughter and she is living with me. Her father got remarried to someone else after my daughter's demise and he left the girl child alone," she said.