Battling cancer, Lucknow teen scores 97.75% in CISCE Class 12 exam2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 03:48 PM IST
Pratima Tiwari, a 17-year-old girl who is battling cancer, has cleared Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 examination, scoring 97.75 per cent. A resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Pratima Tiwari covered her syllabus while undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital.