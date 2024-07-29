Best Product Management courses: Give your career prospect a boost, pick from market leaders like ISB, IIM, Kellogg

Product Management is a burgeoning discipline, offering expansive career growth for today's professionals. It entails guiding a product through its lifecycle, from inception to market launch, with strategic planning, market analysis, and collaboration across teams. A course from a leading institute can markedly enhance career opportunities.
Industry data too, reflects this reality. There is a high demand for product managers who can align stakeholders in launching or enhancing products while providing strategic vision. This field needs professionals with high qualifications.
The year-on-year hiring growth in product management stood at 48.6% with professionals in Bachelor’s Degree in 2022 compared to the year before. It also recorded the highest hiring growth among professionals with an MBA degree at 30.4%. (2023, LinkedIn Guide to Kickstarting Your Careers).
Looking at the Indian market scenario, therecruitment platform Naukri.com reported that "product management is among the top 10 in-demand jobs of 2023 despite threats of AI".
We bring to you some of the best product management courses available in India today.
Starts on: August 13, 2024
Duration: 16 Weeks Online (4-6 hours/week)
Programme fee: ₹1,50,000 + GST
Eligibility: Any Graduate/ Diploma holder
ISB Executive Education’s Product Management programme offers a structured approach to the entire product life cycle. Learn ideation, testing, and product launching strategies to create customer-loved products and stay competitive by implementing AI and Generative AI in your daily product decisions.
2) ISB's Professional Certificate in Product Management (Integrated with AI and Generative AI)
Starts on:September 30, 2024
Duration:28 Weeks Online (4-6 hours/week)
Programme Fee: ₹2,40,000 + GST
Eligibility:Any Graduate/Diploma Holder
ISB's Professional Certificate in Product Management blends technique and strategy, equipping you with essential skills and insights for successful product development and management.
3) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode's Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management
Starts on: September 25, 2024
Duration: 39 Weeks (5 hours/week)
Programme Fee: ₹1,95,000 + GST
Eligibility: Graduate or Diploma Holder
TheIIM Kozhikode Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management offers essential skills for aspiring product managers, whether fresh graduates or seasoned professionals. It's online, allowing to study from any place globally. It comes with a rigorous curriculum, practical insights, and real-world project experience.
4) Northwestern Kellogg's Post Graduate Certificate in Product Management
Starts on: September 25, 2024
Duration: 36 Weeks, Online (10-12 Hours/week)
Programme Fee: ₹2,95,000 + GST
Eligibility: Any Graduate/diploma Holder
Kellogg Executive Education's Post Graduate Certificate in Product Management transforms a professional into a next-gen product manager with expertise in digital product development and design strategies.
5) IIM Lucknow's Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management
Starts on:September 30, 2024
Duration:8 months| Live online
Programme Fee: ₹2,10,000 + GST
Eligibility:Any Graduate/Diploma Minimum of 1 Years of Work Experience
IIM Lucknow offers theExecutive Programme in Data-Driven Product Management, uniquely integrating product, marketing, and development strategies with data analytics and design thinking.
Career advancement: Product management courses equip professionals with skills in strategic planning, market analysis, and team collaboration, enhancing career prospects in competitive industries.
Skill development: Gain expertise in product lifecycle management, from ideation to launch, honing abilities in customer-centric product development and innovation.
Industry relevance: Stay abreast of industry trends and technologies like AI and data analytics, crucial for driving product success and market competitiveness.
Networking opportunities: Interact with peers, industry leaders, and faculty, building a robust professional network that supports career growth and learning.
Hands-on experience: Engage in real-world case studies, projects, and practical assignments that apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
