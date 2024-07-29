Product Management is a burgeoning discipline, offering expansive career growth for today's professionals. It entails guiding a product through its lifecycle, from inception to market launch, with strategic planning, market analysis, and collaboration across teams. A course from a leading institute can markedly enhance career opportunities.

Industry data too, reflects this reality. There is a high demand for product managers who can align stakeholders in launching or enhancing products while providing strategic vision. This field needs professionals with high qualifications.

The year-on-year hiring growth in product management stood at 48.6% with professionals in Bachelor’s Degree in 2022 compared to the year before. It also recorded the highest hiring growth among professionals with an MBA degree at 30.4%. (2023, LinkedIn Guide to Kickstarting Your Careers).

Looking at the Indian market scenario, therecruitment platform Naukri.com reported that "product management is among the top 10 in-demand jobs of 2023 despite threats of AI". We bring to you some of the best product management courses available in India today.

ISB Executive Education’s Product Management programme offers a structured approach to the entire product life cycle. Learn ideation, testing, and product launching strategies to create customer-loved products and stay competitive by implementing AI and Generative AI in your daily product decisions.

Starts on: September 30, 2024 Duration: 28 Weeks Online (4-6 hours/week) Programme Fee: ₹2,40,000 + GST Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Holder

ISB's Professional Certificate in Product Management blends technique and strategy, equipping you with essential skills and insights for successful product development and management.

Eligibility : Graduate or Diploma Holder

The IIM Kozhikode Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management offers essential skills for aspiring product managers, whether fresh graduates or seasoned professionals. It's online, allowing to study from any place globally. It comes with a rigorous curriculum, practical insights, and real-world project experience.

Starts on : September 25, 2024 Duration : 36 Weeks, Online (10-12 Hours/week) Programme Fee : ₹2,95,000 + GST Eligibility : Any Graduate/diploma Holder

Kellogg Executive Education's Post Graduate Certificate in Product Management transforms a professional into a next-gen product manager with expertise in digital product development and design strategies.

Starts on: September 30, 2024 Duration: 8 months| Live online Programme Fee: ₹2,10,000 + GST Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Minimum of 1 Years of Work Experience

IIM Lucknow offers the Executive Programme in Data-Driven Product Management , uniquely integrating product, marketing, and development strategies with data analytics and design thinking.

Career advancement: Product management courses equip professionals with skills in strategic planning, market analysis, and team collaboration, enhancing career prospects in competitive industries.

Skill development: Gain expertise in product lifecycle management, from ideation to launch, honing abilities in customer-centric product development and innovation.

Industry relevance: Stay abreast of industry trends and technologies like AI and data analytics, crucial for driving product success and market competitiveness.

Networking opportunities: Interact with peers, industry leaders, and faculty, building a robust professional network that supports career growth and learning.

Hands-on experience: Engage in real-world case studies, projects, and practical assignments that apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

FAQs

Question : What are the prerequisites for enrolling in a product management course?

Ans : Courses typically welcome professionals from diverse backgrounds, but a basic understanding of business principles and an interest in product development are beneficial.

Question : How long do product management courses usually last?

Ans : Courses vary in duration, often ranging from a few weeks to several months, depending on the depth of content and learning format—whether live online + online recorded sessions, or only online recorded sessions.

Question : What skills can I expect to gain from a product management course?

Ans : Participants typically develop skills in strategic planning, market analysis, user experience design, Agile methodologies, and product lifecycle management.

Question : Are there opportunities for networking in product management courses?

Ans : Yes, courses often facilitate networking through group projects, industry speakers, and alumni networks, fostering connections with peers and professionals.

Question : Will a product management course help advance my career?

Ans : Absolutely. Courses provide practical knowledge and credentials that enhance career prospects in product management, equipping you to lead successful product launches and drive business growth.