Bharti Foundation shelves plan to establish new university, may lose IoE tag

The Satya Bharti Foundation (Bharti) headed by industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal has shelved its plan to establish a new institution – Satya Bharti Institute of Technology – and consequentially may lose the institute of eminence (IoE) tag given to it by the union government under a green field category in 2019.

“Bharti Foundation has decided to discontinue the project of establishing a new Institution (Satya Bharti Institute of Technology) due to various developments. I continue with my leave from IIT Delhi till 31st Dec 2020 and would join IIT Delhi back on 1st Jan 2021," M Balakrishnan, its vice chancellor wrote in a social media post Friday.

The union government has granted IoE status, commonly known as World Class University tag to 20 institutions – 10 in private and 10 in public sector. Satya Bharti Foundation and Jio Institute were given the IoE status under a green-field category as part of this move.

Balakrishnan, a renowned academician and a former deputy director of IIT Delhi had joined the institute as its vice chancellor in January 2020. While discontinuing its new project plan, the foundation has decided to meet its other objective of providing high quality education to students from economically weaker sections, by partnering with another institution, Balakrishnan wrote.

“As many people have commented and some have also contacted me to know the reasons let me explain briefly. My own opinion is if one were to think of a new greenfield educational Institution that has to start from acquiring land in a post-covid world, the brick and mortar component has to be much smaller with significant on-line learning component. This would be much more cost effective and scale well. Can also use the funds to attract high quality established teachers to teach for short periods in a year. Campus should focus on research and innovation ecosystem with most of the teaching and even experimentation happening online - at least in the courses that were being planned it was possible. At best students come to the campus for a short period in a year while learning online with industry internships," he wrote in another Facebook post

“Unfortunately these are not consistent with the regulations under which the Satya Bharti is expected to operate. Thus the foundation decided to meet the other objective of providing high quality education to students from economically weaker sections by partnering with another Institution and fully supporting education of poor students. In my view also it is a right decision if one were to think afresh in today's world," Balakrishnan wrote.

When contacted, Balakrishnan told Mint that Foundation is talking to the Education Ministry regarding the IoE issue. And an education ministry official said, requesting anonymity that tough a final decision will be taken at the right time by the IoE committee, green field category IoE are supposed to build from scratch and any partnership is not part of the IoE rules.

