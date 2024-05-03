The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has opened the registration window for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 application at biharcetbed.Inmu.in. The university will conclude the online registration process on May 26.

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has opened the registration window for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test 2024 (Bihar B.Ed CET) application at biharcetbed.Inmu.in. As per the notification, the nodal university will conclude the online registration process of the same on May 26. The candidates can also submit their application for Bihar BEd CET 2024 by June 2, 2024, after making a late fee payment.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the Bihar BEd CET 2024 on the official website: biharcetbed.Inmu.in

Go to the official website of Bihar BEd CET 2024: biharcetbed.Inmu.in

Register yourself for the online application process

Activate and validate the registration through the link sent to your Email and the Activation Code sent to your Mobile Number/Email.

Log in through your registered Email and password

Go to my application, fill out the required details

Upload your photo and scanned signature

Fill out the educational details

Upload required documents

Choose the exam centre

Preview and confirm

Preview and confirm

Proceed for payment After successful payment, you will get a complete detail of your Application Form. Take Print of this Application Form and keep it safe for future reference

Bihar B.Ed CET 2024: Qualifying Marks As per the notification, appearing candidates must secure the following qualifying marks for further consideration

General/unreserve category students: 35%

Reserve category students (SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, differently-abled): 30% Bihar B.Ed CET 2024: Important dates Submission of Online Application Form: May 3 to May 26, 2024

Submission of Online Application Form with late Fine: May 27 to June 2, 2024

Editing in forms and last date of payment: June 1 to June 4, 2024

Date of Issue of Admit Card: June 17, 2024 onwards

Entrance Test: June 25, 2024 (Tuesday)

