Bihar BEd CET result 2024 out at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Direct link, steps to check

Bihar BEd CET result 2024: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University has declared the Bihar B.Ed CET results 2024. Candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published8 Jul 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Bihar BEd CET result 2024 out at biharcetbed-lnmu.in
Bihar BEd CET result 2024 out at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar BEd CET result 2024: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), the nodal university that conducted Bihar BEd CET this year, declared the Bihar Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Common Entrance Test (CET) Results 2024 on Monday, July 8, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar BEd CET 2024 exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Candidates can check their Bihar BEd CET 2024 exam result by entering their login credentials, such as Login ID and Password, on the portal.

Rajkumar Preeti Anmol of Hajipur has become the state topper with 102 marks in the B.Ed examination held on June 25, reported JagranJosh. Out of 1,89,568 patients who appeared in the examination, 1,80,050 patients have been successful.

Bihar B.ED CET Result 2024: How to check?

  • Go to LNMU’s official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in
  • Click on the E-Result Online e-Result of CET-B.Ed. link available on the left side of the homepage
  • A new page will be opened - lnmu.ucanapply.com
  • Click on 'Sign in and then Enter the login details:Login ID and Password
  • A new window will open, and Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 Result will appear on your screen.
  • Check, save and download the B.Ed CET Result 2024.
  • Keep a hard copy of the result.

To pass the Bihar B.Ed exam, the minimum qualifying mark for general candidates is 35% (42 marks), while for reserved category candidates, it is 30% which is 36 marks.

Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2024

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be called to appear for the exam counselling round. There are 37,400 seats which will be filled in 342 B.Ed colleges of 14 universities of Bihar. These include five government, 31 affiliated, about 355 private, 21 minority, eight women and one men's college. 

The counselling process:

  • Registration cum choice filling
  • Allotment of seats
  • Admission Card
  • Payment of Admission Fee
  • College reporting

The exam was held at 341 examination centres in 11 cities of Bihar for admission to two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri. There were 95,130 women and 94,430 male candidates in the exam.

 

 

 

 

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 02:27 PM IST
