The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the Bihar Board class 10 exam result. The mark sheets will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The matric exam result is also available at the websites– onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

The students can log in to check the results at the official websites.

As many as 78.17% of students cleared the 10th exam successfully, a slight drop from last year. Around 16.8 lakh students had registered to write the matric exam.

This is the lowest pass percentage in the past three years.

Last year, a total of 13.20 lakh students had passed the exam, the pass percentage stood at 80.59%. In 2019 as well, the pass percentage was at 80.73%. Since 2018, this is the first time that the pass percentage is below 80%.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, schools will not release any offline result list. All candidates will have to check the results at the official websites only.

The BSEB 10th result was announced in the presence of the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

Chaudhary has said, "We have travelled a long distance with respect to the examinations in Bihar. I would also congratulate the Bihar School Board Chairman for being felicitated as the outstanding education minister. This has been achieved by maintaining the sanctity of the exams and conducting the exams on time."

Bihar Board has become the first education board in India to have released both class 10 and 12 results despite the novel coronavirus pandemic-led school closure.

