BSEB Matric results: Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at the BSEB official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the class 10 (matric) results on Thursday at 3 pm. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the result via a press conference.
