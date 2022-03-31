Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB Matric results to be announced soon, how to check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB Matric results to be announced soon, how to check

The matriculation examinations were conducted between 17 and 24 February this year.
03:07 PM IST

  • BSEB Matric results: Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at the BSEB official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the class 10 (matric) results on Thursday at 3 pm. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the result via a press conference.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at the BSEB official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The matriculation examinations were conducted between 17 and 24 February this year.

How to check matric merit list

- Go to the official site of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

- Select BSEB 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

- A new page will open where students will have to enter the roll number and other details.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Keep a hard copy for future reference.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS

- Go to the 'messages' section on your mobile phone.

- Type a new message.

- Then type BIHAR10<space>ROLL-NUMBER to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022.

- Send the message to 56263.

- After some time, the result will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

How to download mark sheets

Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number.

Login credentials required for Bihar board 10th result are:

- Roll number

- Roll code

Last year, the BSEB had announced the 10th results on 6 April.

