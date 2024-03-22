Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB may announce Inter results tomorrow at 1 pm

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the date of announcing the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final exams and it is expected that it will be announced on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to various media reports, the BSEB is going to announce the Class 12th results for the Arts, Commerce, and Science stream on 23 March at around 1 pm.

The results are expected between March 22 and 24.

All the students who appeared in the exam can check out the results and download marksheets on the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. They will require admit cards to access their BSEB intermediate exam scorecard as the admit card has the application number needed to view the results.

Earlier, the BSEB conducted the Class 12th or Intermediate final exams from 1-12 February. Notably, BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions.

This year around 13 lakh students appeared in the Intermediate final exams for three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.

In 2023, a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate examination, out of which 10,91,948 students passed the exams. The overall pass percentage was 82.74 percent.

How to download scorecards? 1) Visit the board website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2) Open the Intermediate or Class 12th results 2024 tab.

3) Provide your login details: roll code and roll number.

4) Login and check your result.

5) Download for future use.

Here's how to check the scorecard through SMS. Students can access Bihar board 12th results via SMS as well. Here are the steps they should follow to get results via SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the SMS in the format: BIHAR12<space>ROLL-NUMBER.

Step 3: Send this message to 56263.

Step 4: Bihar board result 12th Class 2024 will be received on the same mobile number in SMS format.

