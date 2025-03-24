BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, will announce the BSEB Inter Class 12 results on Tuesday, March 25 at 1:15 pm.
Students who appeared for the BSEB Inter exams can check their results at biharboardonline.com by entering their roll number and date of birth.
Students can check the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 through these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code.
Step 4: Your BSEB 12th result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the marksheet.
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 LIVE: Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar Board Inter exams result at 1:15 pm.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 LIVE: To pass the exams, students will need 33 percent for theory papers. For the BSEB Bihar practical component, the qualifying marks is 40 per cent.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 LIVE: While checking the results, if you get to see ‘credentials error’ message, refresh the page and login with your details again.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 LIVE: Candidates can check the Bihar Board 12th results either on interresult2025.com, or interbiharboard.com
