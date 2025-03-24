Hello User
Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 LIVE: Bihar Board Inter Class 12 results to be OUT on March 25; check direct link

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:02 AM IST
Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), will announce the BSEB Inter Class 12 results on Tuesday, March 25 at 1:15 pm.

