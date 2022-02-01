Bihar Board: BSEB Class 12 exam today; Check last-minute instructions

According to Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, a total of 1,471 examination centres have been set up across the state where 13,45,939 candidates will appear for the BSEB Inter exam 2022. These will include 6,48,518 girl students and 6,97,421 boys. There will be one invigilator for 25 candidates at the examination center. On Tuesday, as many as 11,43,943 candidates will appear for the examination. of which, 4,52,810 will appear in the first shift and 6,88,833 students in the second shift, the daily added.