Bihar Board: BSEB Class 12 exam today; Check last-minute instructions

Today, the BSEB board will conduct Mathematics and Hindi examinations, followed by Physics and English on February 2
The BSEB Inter exams 2022 will take place in two shifts--morning and evening shifts
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to conduct Class 12 or Intermediate exams today, February 1. The Bihar board exam 2022 will continue till February 14. The BSEB Inter exams 2022 will take place in two shifts--morning and evening shifts. Today, the BSEB board will conduct Mathematics and Hindi examinations, followed by Physics and English on February 2.
According to Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, a total of 1,471 examination centres have been set up across the state where 13,45,939 candidates will appear for the BSEB Inter exam 2022. These will include 6,48,518 girl students and 6,97,421 boys. There will be one invigilator for 25 candidates at the examination center. On Tuesday, as many as 11,43,943 candidates will appear for the examination. of which, 4,52,810 will appear in the first shift and 6,88,833 students in the second shift, the daily added.
The BSEB will be conducting the exam in two shifts. The first shift of the Bihar Board class 12 exam will start from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The second shift will begin from 1:45 PM to 5 PM. The BSEB will be giving additional 15 minutes of "cool-off" time to read and analyse the questions.