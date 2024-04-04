Active Stocks
Thu Apr 04 2024 15:56:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.40 -0.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,527.90 3.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.75 0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.60 -0.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.75 -0.60%
Business News/ Education / News/  Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: BSEB Matric scrutiny, compartment exam registration begins. Direct link to apply
BackBack

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: BSEB Matric scrutiny, compartment exam registration begins. Direct link to apply

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The BSEB said students who wish to apply for the scrutiny, compartment examination can visit the board's official website https://biharboardonline.com/ and register for the same by Tuesday i.e. April 9.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: The BSEB will deactivate the scrutiny application and the compartment exam registration link after April 9. (Photo: HT)Premium
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: The BSEB will deactivate the scrutiny application and the compartment exam registration link after April 9. (Photo: HT)

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for scrutiny of Matric (Class 10) board examination answer sheets and also for compartmental examination of the same for Academic Year 2023-2024 from April 3. The BSEB said students who wish to apply for the scrutiny, compartment examination can visit the board's official website https://biharboardonline.com/ and register for the same by Tuesday i.e. April 9.

It is important to note that the BSEB will deactivate the scrutiny application and the compartment examination registration link after April 9.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: Scrutiny and compartment examination fee

The application fee for the scrutiny application is 120 per paper. The application fee for the Compartment exam 2024 is 1010 for general and 895 for SC, ST, EBC (BC-1) category candidates.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: Compartment exam result

The BSEB will declare the compartment exam results by May 31. The BSEB further said the other details and information related to the date of the Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2024 will be announced later.

Taking to microblogging platform X, the BSEB has posted the official notification about the scrutiny of answer sheets:

Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam and scrutiny: Direct link to apply

Class 10 students, who have failed in two or more subjects can take the Compartmental examination. This provides them with another chance to pass Class 10.

To check more information about the Compartmental examination, click here

In 2024, a total of 16,64,252 students (8,58,785 girls and 8,05,467 boys) appeared for the Matric examination, and out of them 13,79,842 passed. The pass percentage stands at 82.91.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Apr 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App