Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: BSEB Matric scrutiny, compartment exam registration begins. Direct link to apply
BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for scrutiny of Matric (Class 10) board examination answer sheets and also for compartmental examination of the same for Academic Year 2023-2024 from April 3. The BSEB said students who wish to apply for the scrutiny, compartment examination can visit the board's official website https://biharboardonline.com/ and register for the same by Tuesday i.e. April 9.