BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for scrutiny of Matric (Class 10) board examination answer sheets and also for compartmental examination of the same for Academic Year 2023-2024 from April 3. The BSEB said students who wish to apply for the scrutiny, compartment examination can visit the board's official website https://biharboardonline.com/ and register for the same by Tuesday i.e. April 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that the BSEB will deactivate the scrutiny application and the compartment examination registration link after April 9.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: Scrutiny and compartment examination fee The application fee for the scrutiny application is ₹120 per paper. The application fee for the Compartment exam 2024 is ₹1010 for general and ₹895 for SC, ST, EBC (BC-1) category candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: Compartment exam result The BSEB will declare the compartment exam results by May 31. The BSEB further said the other details and information related to the date of the Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2024 will be announced later.

Taking to microblogging platform X, the BSEB has posted the official notification about the scrutiny of answer sheets:

Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam and scrutiny: Direct link to apply Class 10 students, who have failed in two or more subjects can take the Compartmental examination. This provides them with another chance to pass Class 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To check more information about the Compartmental examination, click here

In 2024, a total of 16,64,252 students (8,58,785 girls and 8,05,467 boys) appeared for the Matric examination, and out of them 13,79,842 passed. The pass percentage stands at 82.91.

