The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the class 12 or intermediate final exam results on Friday at around 3 pm.

The results will be declared by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a press conference. Shortly after that, they will be put up on the official and other websites of the board.

Over 13 lakh students had written the exams conducted from 1 February at 1,473 centres across the state. Out of the total, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys.

The board had released the answer key for the intermediate exams on 13 March and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any.

What are the passing criteria?

To pass the Bihar board exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33% marks overall and minimum passing marks in the individual subjects.

If a candidate is unable to score the minimum marks, they would be required to appear for the compartmental exam. Details of compartment exams will be announced after the declaration of results.

Here's how to check your scores

Step 1: After the results are declared, visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha.

Step 5: BSEB class 12 result will be displayed on your screen. Take a printout of it for future use.

