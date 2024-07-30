Bihar board extends last date for matric exams registration 2026, students can apply till August 13

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for secondary registration 2025 for exam 2026. Students studying in Class 9 are supposed to enrol for their matriculation exam 2026 till August 13.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published30 Jul 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for secondary registration 2025 for exam 2026. Students studying in Class 9 are supposed to enrol for their matriculation exam 2026 till August 13. The BSES, in the notification, has advised the heads of the secondary level educational institutions across the state to register Class 9 students for BSEB Class 10 board exams 2026 through the official website of BSES at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

"Heads of secondary level educational institutions of the state will now register the 9th class students of their institutions in the extended period till 13.08.2024 through the website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com", the BSEB notification read.

The BSEB notification further said a copy of the Class 10 registration form is uploaded on its official website. The head of the of secondary level educational institutions are advised to first download the form from the website and distribute it among the students so that they can fill up the forms and submit in the concerned schools.

The board further said that the head of the of secondary level educational institutions will verify the information provided by the students against the school's records and then complete the online registration form for the respective students

BSEB matriculation exam 2026: Fee payment last date

According to the notification, the registration fee for BSEB matriculation exams can be submitted till August 10, 2024. The students must note that BSEB matriculation exam fee will not be deposited after August 10; and now there will be no further extension in last date for registration for matriculation exams after August 13, 2024.

In case of any inconvenience in filling the online registration, form and depositing the fee, students can contact the board's helpline number at 0612-2232074 during office hours.

 

 

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 09:06 PM IST
