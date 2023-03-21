Students who have appeared the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, can check their exam result online now. The Bihar Board has declared Class 12 results 2023 on Tuesday. The announcement of the release of result was given by the Board officals at the press conference. Students will soon be able to check their marks on Bihar Board's official website. During the press conference, the Bihar Board officials announced about the results, pass percentage and other details related to the exam.

Check latest updates related to BSEB Class 12 results here.

Steps to check Bihar BSEB 12th result

Students who appeared for the Class 12 Bihar board examination in 2023, can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB be following steps.

-Select the Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2023 link available on home page.

-Enter roll number and rest of the recquired details.

-Submit to proceed.

-Result will appear on the screen after submitting details.

-Download the result for future reference. Candidates can also get it printed for convenience.

This year a total of 13.18 lakh candidates registered for Class 12 board examinations. Around 69,44,777 Class 12 copies were chacked at total of 123 centres across the state by BSEB. The evaluation of the copies was done from February 12 to March 5, 2023

After the declaration of the results, students can apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets after making fee payment. According to officials, a total of 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate were evaluated by the BSEb this year at evaluation centres across the state. In addition to the announcement of result, the BSEB will also announce the name of Class 12 toppers in all the streams.