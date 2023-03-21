Students who have appeared the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, can check their exam result online now. The Bihar Board has declared Class 12 results 2023 on Tuesday. The announcement of the release of result was given by the Board officals at the press conference. Students will soon be able to check their marks on Bihar Board's official website. During the press conference, the Bihar Board officials announced about the results, pass percentage and other details related to the exam.

