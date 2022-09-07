Bihar faces low attendance in schools, colleges amid high student enrollment

Bihar faces low attendance in schools, colleges amid high student enrollment2 min read . 03:54 PM IST
Bihar Education Department officials while on a surprise visit to schools in rural Bihar found the student turnout to be around 5-10 percent
While enrollment of students in Bihar's rural schools has increased, a fall in student attendance rate has created worries for the administration in Bihar. Reports indicate, a declining student turnout in government-run colleges in rural Bihar.
Although Bihar has a good pupil-teacher ratio in several rural schools, the attendance in classes varies from five to 10 percent. In fact, during a surprise check conducted by senior officials of the education department, they found the classrooms in classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standards almost empty.
The officials had made surprise visits to schools in rural Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Arwal on August 26.
A Bihar education department official, speaking to news agency PTI, said "Our team members got surprised to find that less than ten per cent of students were present in Class 9 and 11, while the attendance was less than five per cent in 10th and 12th standards,"
"The department has recently sent a letter to vice-chancellors of all universities in the state, asking them to introduce a biometric attendance system for students from January 2023,", The official further added.
The official says the education department will take several measures to improve students' attendance in schools and colleges. He also noted, "The department has recently sent a letter to vice-chancellors of all universities in the state, asking them to introduce a biometric attendance system for students from January 2023,"
Similar surprise visits are expected to be carried out in Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj and Vaishali districts soon.
Meanwhile, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar speaking about the findings by his ministry said “I am aware of it. I am sure this scenario will soon change. Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has accorded top priority to education."
Noting that teachers and guardians will have to find a solution to this problem, he said, “please don't force me to take strict steps to improve the situation".
“Education has been provided with the maximum allocation in the state budget. Altogether ₹51,000 crore has been earmarked for it in the current financial year,", Education Minister added
If the findings of the Bihar Economic Survey (2021-22) are to be believed, around 36.5 percent of students, who are enrolled in Standard I, are unable to complete their secondary education and there is an even lower percentage of students completing their higher secondary education.
The survey on the issue of enrollment and student dropout says, “A high enrolment rate of students does not carry much significance if the dropout rates are also high. The phenomenon of substantial dropout before completing the desired education level is a problem in Bihar.
"All the factors behind such dropout may be broadly distributed under three categories—economic, social and cultural, and school environment and infrastructure. In the case of Bihar, all these factors are operational in varying degrees,"
Bihar has a total of 42,573 primary, 25,587 upper primary, 2,286 secondary and 2,217 senior secondary schools
With inputs from PTI
